IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Disney vs. DeSantis

    06:39

  • Will DOJ appeal on mask mandate work?

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    ‘Academic anomaly’ in law *and* med school

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law

    08:28

  • Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?

    07:06

  • Ukraine’s fight for Donbas

    06:59

  • Jan. 6th Cmte to hold public hearings in May

    08:42

  • Trump judge ends travel mask mandate

    07:20

  • GOP lawmakers’ role in attempt to overturn election

    08:16

  • Will holiday weekend cause Covid spike?

    06:03

  • Can Dems save BBB ahead of midterms?

    05:42

  • Black maternal mortality rate worsens

    07:41

  • What is the RNC afraid of?

    08:40

  • The state of Black America

    07:08

  • Will inflation screw Biden in the midterms?

    08:28

  • What’s next for the alleged NYC subway attacker?

    07:29

  • Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23

  • Gun epidemic in America

    08:19

  • Biden accuses Putin of genocide

    07:49

  • Wisconsin Democrats are fighting back

    08:02

Zerlina

‘Academic anomaly’ in law *and* med school

05:16

Victor Agbafe made history in 2015 when he was accepted into all eight Ivy League schools, and he’s doing it again with his enrollment in both medical school at the University of Michigan and law school at Yale University.April 22, 2022

  • Disney vs. DeSantis

    06:39

  • Will DOJ appeal on mask mandate work?

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    ‘Academic anomaly’ in law *and* med school

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    House Jan. 6 Cmte. considers update to 1807 law

    08:28

  • Could the federal mask mandate be reinstated?

    07:06

  • Ukraine’s fight for Donbas

    06:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All