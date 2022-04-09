IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vosssoughian Reports

Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade challenges: ‘No one should have to go through what I did.’

06:25

Renee Chelian, Executive Director of Northland Family Planning Centers, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her experience receiving an illegal abortion as a teenager and the ballot initiative that she and other Michigan advocates are seeking to enact to protect abortion rights in their state’s constitution. April 9, 2022

