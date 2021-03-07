Yasmin Vossoughian addresses the lack of a mask mandate in certain states

In her weekly segment, #therun, MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian addresses the lack of a mask mandate in some southern states. Vossoughian recalls her time in Texas this week and a video from Idaho where people are seen burning masks. She says “The very thing that we finally figured out will save lives and slow the spread is now no longer mandated. It's like running a marathon, getting to the final 200 yards and stopping, never to cross the finish line.”