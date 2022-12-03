IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

The strategies Warnock, Walker campaigns are focusing on as run-off election day nears

03:06

As run-off election day for Georgia's U.S. Senate seat nears, campaigns for Raphael Warnock and Hershel Walker have different strategies for appealing to voters. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on both candidates' get-out-the-vote operations and who they plan to rally with in the coming days. Dec. 3, 2022

