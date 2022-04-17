IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Video shows chaotic scene at Pittsburgh party shooting

03:48

A shooting at a party in Pittsburgh left two young men dead and at least nine others injured. Witness video shows the chaotic scene. The shooting happened at a party at a short-term rental property in the city’s North Side.April 17, 2022

