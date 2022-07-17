IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Blistering report finds 'systemic failures' by authorities in the wake of Uvalde school shooting

  • Now Playing

    Report by Texas lawmakers finds 'systemic failures' by police during Uvalde school shooting

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Report finds nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde school as police waited to confront gunman

    01:59

  • Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip

    03:18

  • The Economy's Improving. Why Doesn't it Feel Like It?

    08:54

  • Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

    01:34

  • Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

    01:15

  • Raskin: 'American carnage is Donald Trump's true legacy'

    07:01

  • Former Oath Keepers member says leader asked to create deck of cards showing politicians group would 'take out'

    02:37

  • Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down

    01:14

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot

    01:28

  • Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’

    02:19

  • Cipollone suggests Pence be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:44

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • 'He is not an impressionable child': Cheney slams Trump during opening statement 

    01:50

  • Families impacted by gun violence say Bipartisan Safety Communities Act alone is not enough

    03:24

  • Highland Park residents mourn the loss of their community members as downtown reopens

    03:39

  • Vigil held in Highland Park for victims of mass shooting

    02:54

Yasmin Vossoughian

Report by Texas lawmakers finds 'systemic failures' by police during Uvalde school shooting

07:27

A preliminary report released by the Texas House investigative committee details some of the "systemic failures" by authorities during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde that left 21 dead. Family members of the victims were also given copies of the report and surveillance video from inside the school during the shooting. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports.July 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Report by Texas lawmakers finds 'systemic failures' by police during Uvalde school shooting

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Report finds nearly 400 officers were at Uvalde school as police waited to confront gunman

    01:59

  • Biden emphasizes value of human rights during Saudi Arabia trip

    03:18

  • The Economy's Improving. Why Doesn't it Feel Like It?

    08:54

  • Armed man arrested after threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal

    01:34

  • Rep. Murphy describes fleeing Americans on Jan. 6 after leaving Vietnam over political violence

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All