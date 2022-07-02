IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde police chief plans to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

  • Supreme Court expert: Liberal justices are warning us things are getting worse, really fast

    11:16

  • 'Carolyn Bryant must be indicted' for role in murder, kidnapping of Emmett Till his cousin says

    06:36

  • Police: Florida man killed teen because he feared being 'outed'

    01:43

  • Biden WH orders over 100 million doses of updated vaccine for the fall

    06:26

  • Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend

    06:36

  • Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering

    03:32

  • New York City running low on monkeypox vaccine

    01:32

  • Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 6

    03:31

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

    01:36

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • The Last Thing: Rudy Slaps Back

    03:16

  • Footage of Rudy Giuliani encounter reveals what actually went down

    03:04

  • Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50

  • Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable

    09:44

Yasmin Vossoughian

Uvalde police chief plans to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

07:19

Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo is reportedly resigning from his seat in the Uvalde City Council, according to the Uvalde Leader-News. Arredondo came under scrutiny after reports of police errors made while responding to a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski shares the latest.July 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Uvalde police chief plans to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19
  • UP NEXT

    Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All