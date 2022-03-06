Ukrainians flee country hit by intense shelling

A second attempt to evacuate citizens in the city of Mariupol was halted after Ukraine said Russia violated the temporary cease fire. The mayor of Irpin said at least eight civilians were killed by shelling while attempting to flee. A TV tower in the eastern city of Kharkiv was damaged by Russian forces. March 6, 2022
