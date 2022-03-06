IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Ukrainians feeling country hit by intense shelling

06:30

A second attempt to evacuate citizens in the city of Mariupol was halted after Ukraine said Russia violated the temporary cease fire. The mayor of Irpin said at least eight civilians were killed by shelling while attempting to flee. A TV tower in the eastern city of Kharkiv was damaged by Russian forces. March 6, 2022

