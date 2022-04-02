Ukraine official: Draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia at 'an advanced stage'
05:32
Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an interview that draft peace treaty documents between Ukraine and Russia were "at an advanced stage" to allow talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Arakhamia also said "with a high degree of probability" the meeting between the two leaders could take place in Turkey. NBC News' Ali Arouzi shares the latest.April 2, 2022
