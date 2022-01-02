U.S. passes 55 million Covid cases

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Thousands of flights have been canceled as the U.S. surpasses 55 million cases of Covid-19. NBC News' Steven Romo reports on flight cancellations and staff shortages across the nation.Jan. 2, 2022
