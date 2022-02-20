U.S. embassy in Moscow issues warning of possible threat of attack to public areas
Staff at the U.S. embassy in Moscow warned of possible threats of attacks against shopping centers, railways and other public gathering places in major urban areas. The embassy said the threat includes Moscow and St. Petersburg. Feb. 20, 2022
