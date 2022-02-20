U.S. embassy in Moscow issues warning of possible threat of attack to public areas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances

    05:46

  • Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor

    04:56

  • Judge orders Trump and children to testify in New York AG investigation

    04:55

  • ‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation

    07:32

  • In The sPODlight: Hosts of ‘Dateable’ podcast share their best Valentine’s Day advice 

    05:10

  • Conservative media misinformation fuels faux crack pipe scandal 

    05:56

  • Texans head to the polls amid new maps and restrictive voting laws 

    04:30

  • Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • ‘A systemic incident of poor behavior’: NFL forced to confront its diversity issues 

    06:34

  • ‘We have a unique opportunity’: California could become the first state to pay Black Americans reparations 

    05:27

  • The significance of Queen Elizabeth naming Camilla ‘queen consort’

    04:25

  • How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine

    03:26

  • January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'

    04:00

  • ‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 

    04:29

  • Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 

    04:42

  • Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr

    02:35

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Stephanie Grisham on Ivanka Trump Expectations

    04:56

  • Anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters gather in Washington, D.C.

    02:22

Yasmin Vossoughian

U.S. embassy in Moscow issues warning of possible threat of attack to public areas

00:25

Staff at the U.S. embassy in Moscow warned of possible threats of attacks against shopping centers, railways and other public gathering places in major urban areas. The embassy said the threat includes Moscow and St. Petersburg. Feb. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'Not a good picture’: What Mazars dropping Trump Organization reveals about Trump’s finances

    05:46

  • Too scared to teach: New restrictions in classrooms force teachers to self-censor

    04:56

  • Judge orders Trump and children to testify in New York AG investigation

    04:55

  • ‘It was intentional and for personal purposes:' Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Trump document investigation

    07:32

  • In The sPODlight: Hosts of ‘Dateable’ podcast share their best Valentine’s Day advice 

    05:10

  • Conservative media misinformation fuels faux crack pipe scandal 

    05:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All