BREAKING: Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

Yasmin Vossoughian

U.S. believes China may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Russia

04:02

U.S. officials report they believe China may be providing Russia non-lethal military assistance in the Ukraine war. The officials did not specify what the assistance exactly was, but said it could be things such as uniform parts and body armor. NBC’s Courtney Kube reports. Feb. 18, 2023

