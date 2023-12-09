TX Supreme Court pauses emergency abortion ruling for pleading woman

On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court paused a lower court’s ruling previously allowing a pregnant woman to get an abortion as the fetus is highly unlikely to survive. Despite the threat to both her life & future fertility, TX Attorney General Ken Paxton argued Kate Cox doesn’t meet the medical-emergency exemption within the state law restricting abortions. The lead Litigator for Cox, Molly Duane, and the Exec Director of the Women’s March, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the case as well as the impact it could have on the state.Dec. 9, 2023