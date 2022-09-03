IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Tupelo police chief: airport employee who threatened to fly into Walmart not believed to be licensed pilot

04:14

Tupelo, Mississippi officials say the pilot who threatened mid-flight to crash his plane into a Walmart is believed to not have a pilot's license and is an employee at the local airport. NBC News' Blayne Alexander describes the pilot's attempt at grounding the plane at the airport and how he ended up crash-landing in a cornfield. Sept. 3, 2022

