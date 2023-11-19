Trump to remain on 2024 ballot despite having “engaged in insurrection”

Fmr US Attorney and Fmr Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman joins Yasmin Vossoughian with his reaction to Colorado Judge Sarah Wallace’s ruling Friday that allows Trump to remain on the 2024 ballot as of now. Despite Judge Wallace concluding that the fmr president “engaged in insurrection”, Litman says the ruling “is 95% of what an opinion disqualifying [Trump] would look like & the extra 5% is something that a higher court can do.”Nov. 19, 2023