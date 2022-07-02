IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Tropical Storm Colin hits Carolina coastline

00:30

Tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of the Carolina coast with heavy rainfall and localized areas of flash flooding in both North and South Carolina. Tropical Storm Colin first formed about 50 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.July 2, 2022

