Yasmin Vossoughian

Tom Brady reportedly retiring from NFL after 22 seasons

00:40

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. Brady leaves the NFL with an unprecedented seven Super Bowl rings and a trophy case filled with MVP awards.Jan. 29, 2022

