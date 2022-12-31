The Good Liars duo reflect on their 2022 MAGA moments

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Good Liars create 'Honest Trump Cards' focusing on 2020 election loss

    06:17

  • ‘Packing 537 days into one report’: What to expect from Jan 6 Committee final report

    05:02

  • Fmr. Mayor of San Antonio on lifting of Title 42: ‘Our immigration system is not working.’

    04:35

  • ‘It’s absolutely unsafe and we won’t stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

    05:54

  • “What I saw and heard shouldn’t be tolerated in our country:’ Rusty Bowers reacts to criminal referral for Trump

    06:01

  • ‘Obscene and unprecedented’: Text messages reveal GOP calls to overturn 2020 election results

    06:55

  • ‘They’re all going to have to pay this money back’: Florida attorney hopes to hold celebrity promoters of FTX accountable

    04:31

  • "I will never give up." Documentary chronicles fight for justice after Flight PS752 was shot down in Iran in 2020

    18:02

  • New Documentary ‘Loan Wolves’ Investigates Student Debt Crisis

    04:09

  • ‘They’re digging a hole for themselves’: GOP-Controlled House prepares to launch frivolous investigations

    05:18

  • ‘A champion of humanity’: Soccer community remembers legacy of Grant Wahl after death at Qatar World Cup

    06:37

  • Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) becomes highest-ranking Asian American in Democratic House Leadership

    05:14

  • ‘An award for the Ukrainian people’: Zelenskyy named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

    04:54

  • ‘Once we're in these rooms, we can make a difference’: Montana elects first openly transgender legislator 

    04:53

  • ‘The community feels very vulnerable right now’: Experts show concern about normalization of hate speech and antisemitism

    04:46

  • “Their time is up”: Iranian regime under pressure after three-day strike by protestors 

    07:40

  • San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves use of robots that can kill 

    04:41

  • GOP plans to ‘investigate’ the January 6 Investigation

    03:50

  • ‘This is going to be catastrophic’: The fallout of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments

    04:52

  • ‘Say their names to save their lives’: Iranians around the world continue fight against regime three months after Masha Amini’s death

    09:05

Yasmin Vossoughian

The Good Liars duo reflect on their 2022 MAGA moments

07:23

The Good Liars comedian duo Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig have followed Trump and his MAGA supporters throughout 2022. They joined MSNBC’s Cori Coffin to discuss their highlight and most shocking moments of the year.Dec. 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Good Liars create 'Honest Trump Cards' focusing on 2020 election loss

    06:17

  • ‘Packing 537 days into one report’: What to expect from Jan 6 Committee final report

    05:02

  • Fmr. Mayor of San Antonio on lifting of Title 42: ‘Our immigration system is not working.’

    04:35

  • ‘It’s absolutely unsafe and we won’t stand for it': Flight attendants speak out against one-pilot cockpits 

    05:54

  • “What I saw and heard shouldn’t be tolerated in our country:’ Rusty Bowers reacts to criminal referral for Trump

    06:01

  • ‘Obscene and unprecedented’: Text messages reveal GOP calls to overturn 2020 election results

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All