Texas police 'conducting SWAT operations' in response to incident at a synagogue

Texas police 'conducting SWAT operations' in response to incident at a synagogue05:26
Police in Colleyville, Texas, are "currently conducting SWAT operations" at a local synagogue, prompting the evacuation of residents in the area.Jan. 15, 2022
