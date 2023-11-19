IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Yasmin Vossoughian

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott endorses Trump for president

02:38

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in front of a crowd during Trump's visit to the southern border. NBC News' Jake Traylor reports on what role immigration will play in Trump's 2024 campaign.Nov. 19, 2023

