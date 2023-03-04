IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Tanker truck driver killed after fiery crash in Maryland

02:51

Chief Tom Coe of the Frederick, Maryland, Fire Department, held a press conference where he announced that a driver has been killed after a fiery tanker truck crash. He said the hazardous materials involved in the accident have been contained and that there is no risk to the public at this time. March 4, 2023

