Yasmin Vossoughian

Swiss government approves UBS purchase of Credit Suisse

05:22

The Swiss government announced that it approves of the UBS purchase of lender Credit Suisse and that the Central Bank of Switzerland will provide essential liquidity for both sides. Gretchen Morgenson explains if the buyout will calm the markets following a Credit Suisse stock plunge. March 19, 2023

