Speaker Mike Johnson unveils plan to avoid a government shutdown

- Now Playing
Speaker Mike Johnson unveils plan to avoid a government shutdown02:52
- UP NEXT
Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco02:10
Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene01:57
Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy02:34
Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty05:06
Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 202402:25
Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges01:44
Having failed with segregation, and with abortion backfiring, GOP in search of new wedge issue03:54
Lawrence: DeSantis' calls to shoot smugglers is ‘poison’ to the body politic01:41
Jeffries: Democrats not paying Republican 'ransom note' to keep government open11:00
Lawrence: This debate is being held 'in case Trump chokes on a cheeseburger'02:12
'You're just scum': GOP candidate attacks get personal — but will it matter?04:24
What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers01:53
Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'05:47
Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan06:42
'You have to be for something': Democrats see 'good reset' lessons in 2023 election wins07:01
Supreme Court reviews domestic abuser gun ban02:19
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states09:14
'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'07:40
- Now Playing
Speaker Mike Johnson unveils plan to avoid a government shutdown02:52
- UP NEXT
Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco02:10
Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene01:57
Trump reverses position, supports family separation policy02:34
Manchin, third party candidates complicate 2024 with more uncertainty05:06
Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 202402:25
Play All