    Small plane catches fire after crashing on Miami bridge

    Elon Musk says the Twitter deal is “temporarily on hold”

  • ‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock

  • America 'needs to prepare for' insider threats to elections

  • ‘Why are we feeding illegal babies?’: The right's response to the formula shortage

  • Biden administration scrambles to fix country's baby formula shortage

  • The Jan. 6 committee has found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter

  • 'My heart is breaking for the parents': House member gripped by formula shortage

  • Alabama man languishes on death row despite mounting signs of innocence

  • Garland signals criminal case that may involve Donald Trump is not out of bounds

  • When will laws catch up to #MeToo?

  • Patients experiencing miscarriages denied necessary medication

  • Surveillance in a post-Roe world

  • Interior department report finds over 500 Native children died in boarding school system

  • Pilot suffers emergency mid-air; passenger forced to land plane

  • How Trump, Nixon and more presidents clashed with the press

  • Right-wing network forced to recant Big Lie claims about Georgia poll workers

  • Twitter ban reversal

  • Ted Cruz slammed by father of former Marine released by Russia for lack of support

  • Exclusive: Student suing MAGA Gov. DeSantis over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill speaks out

Small plane catches fire after crashing on Miami bridge

Officials say at least two people have been transported to an area hospital after a small aircraft caught fire after crashing on a bridge in Miami.May 14, 2022

