    Singer Naomi Judd dead at 76

Yasmin Vossoughian

Singer Naomi Judd dead at 76

Country music singer Naomi Judd has died at the age of 76. Her daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd told the Associated Press they loss their mother to "the disease of mental illness."April 30, 2022

    Singer Naomi Judd dead at 76

