  • Beto O'Rourke on fight to protect abortion rights: 'That is not the people of Texas'

    03:20
    Several gather for pro-abortion rights rally outside Supreme Court in D.C.

    01:52
    Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

  • Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

    07:01

  • History suggests Roe's fall would not end rights rollback, Alito's assurances aside

    06:02

  • Republicans oddly quiet about apparent success of Supreme Court tactic

    02:30

  • As medication abortions become more common, Republicans focus opposition

    06:20

  • GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade

    04:54

  • ‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion

    08:46

  • How the Anti-Abortion Movement Reached This Moment

    14:48

  • How will reproductive rights change the midterms?

    09:30

  • Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?

    09:05

  • Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights

    07:54

  • Put the coathangers away

    06:38

  • Speaker Pelosi on protecting abortion rights: ‘Let’s not take our eye of the ball’

    09:19

  • Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’

    05:56

  • Local prosecutors form a bulwark against laws to punish women, doctors for abortions

    06:03

  • If Roe falls, criminalizing abortion will be a question for prosecutors

    03:20

  • Abortion rights activists brace for post-Roe reality

    06:44

Yasmin Vossoughian

Several gather for pro-abortion rights rally outside Supreme Court in D.C.

01:52

Several demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., to protest the high court's possible overturn of Roe v. Wade after a draft opinion leaked. MSNBC's Julie Tsirkin shares the latest.May 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

