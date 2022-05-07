Beto O'Rourke on fight to protect abortion rights: 'That is not the people of Texas'03:20
Several gather for pro-abortion rights rally outside Supreme Court in D.C.01:52
Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”04:27
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”05:41
Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies07:01
History suggests Roe's fall would not end rights rollback, Alito's assurances aside06:02
Republicans oddly quiet about apparent success of Supreme Court tactic02:30
As medication abortions become more common, Republicans focus opposition06:20
GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade04:54
‘Roadmap to take away rights’: Plaintiff in case legalizing same-sex marriage on Roe draft opinion08:46
How the Anti-Abortion Movement Reached This Moment14:48
How will reproductive rights change the midterms?09:30
Is expanding SCOTUS a realistic possibility?09:05
Senate to vote on codifying abortion rights07:54
Put the coathangers away06:38
Speaker Pelosi on protecting abortion rights: ‘Let’s not take our eye of the ball’09:19
Cecile Richards: As abortion bans begin ‘cascading across the country, it will motivate people to go vote in November.’05:56
Local prosecutors form a bulwark against laws to punish women, doctors for abortions06:03
If Roe falls, criminalizing abortion will be a question for prosecutors03:20
Abortion rights activists brace for post-Roe reality06:44
