Yasmin Vossoughian

Seven Americans detained in Venezuela released in prisoner exchange

02:05

Venezuela freed seven Americans in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nichola Maduro’s wife who had been jailed in the U.S. for years on drug smuggling convictions. Five of the Americans were oil executives who had been held for five years.Oct. 1, 2022

