Sen. Graham condemns Rep. Greene’s ‘irresponsible statements’ on suspected docs leaker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

  • 'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

    03:56

  • Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.

    04:50

  • "Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    06:20

  • "We are who we say we are." Trans activist, drag performer Peppermint on dangerous anti-LGBTQ bills 

    07:58

  • 'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion

    08:20

  • Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

    06:39

  • Melissa Fowler, National Abortion Federation Chief Program Officer, talks abortion pill accessibility.

    05:12

  • 'Positivity is contagious': How Devonte Gardner's life changed when an unlikely friend stepped in

    04:52

  • Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

    04:47

  • Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

    08:43

  • "I'm a Veteran Now:" Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy, reflects on first year of War in Ukraine.

    04:43

  • "I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

    04:36

Yasmin Vossoughian

Sen. Graham condemns Rep. Greene’s ‘irresponsible statements’ on suspected docs leaker

02:34

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., slammed comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on the suspect who allegedly leaked classified military documents. Greene defended the leaker and claimed the Biden administration was the “real enemy.” Graham condemned Greene’s comments and said, “It’s one of the most irresponsible statements she could make.” April 16, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Joyce Vance Talks Clarence Thomas ProPublica Report and Evan Corcoran Recusal

    05:17

  • Mini Timmaraju Says the Anti-Choice Movement Instigated the 'Backdoor Abortion Ban' of Mifepristone

    06:14

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO Nicole Hockley on GOP’s Hardline for Gun Rights

    05:18

  • Adrianne Shropshire Condemns Expulsion of Two Black Tennessee State Representatives.

    05:07

  • Karen Friedman Agnifilo talks Fairness for Trump's Manhattan DA Case.

    05:30

  • 'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All