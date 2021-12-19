Sen. Warren tests positive for Covid-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that she tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet Warren said, "I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted." Dec. 19, 2021
