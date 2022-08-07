IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Sen. Coons: Passage of Inflation Reduction Act will make ‘big difference for majority of Americans’

04:51

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., called the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act an “incredible moment of accomplishment.” Coons said it will make a real difference for prescription drug prices, energy costs and health care costs. Aug. 7, 2022

