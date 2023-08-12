IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Sailing company using tourist catamaran to transport supplies after Maui wildfires

    04:28
Yasmin Vossoughian

Sailing company using tourist catamaran to transport supplies after Maui wildfires

04:28

Trey Garnes, a Maui resident and co-owner of Gemini Sailing Charters, said he and his company were utilizing a catamaran, which was used for tours, to pick up and transport supplies across Maui to help those impacted by the deadly wildfires.Aug. 12, 2023

    Sailing company using tourist catamaran to transport supplies after Maui wildfires

    04:28
