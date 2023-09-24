IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Ryan Reilly details new book on sleuths driving FBI investigation into Jan. 6 riot

04:30

NBC News’ Ryan Reilly talks about his new book “Sedition Hunters: How January 6th Broke the Justice System.” The story details how online sleuths drove the FBI’s investigation into the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sept. 24, 2023

