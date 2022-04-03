Russian retreat leaves trail of dead Ukrainian civilians in Bucha
05:16
Share this -
copied
Warning this clip contains graphic footage. Russian soldiers withdrew from Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv, leaving a trail of dead bodies. The mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk described a city filled with “corpses of executed people.” April 3, 2022
UP NEXT
What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’
05:55
St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'
05:16
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida
04:22
Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’
04:46
New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine
05:29
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy