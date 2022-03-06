Senior defense official: 95% of Russian forces amassed at border now inside Ukraine
01:41
Share this -
copied
A senior defense official said that roughly 95 percent of the Russian forces that were surrounding Ukraine are now inside the country. The U.S. assessed that approximately 600 Russian missile launches have occurred since the start of the invasion. March 6, 2022
UP NEXT
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
05:15
Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware
05:50
Ukrainian Parliament member on need for a no-fly zone: ‘We are acting as a shield for Europe right now’
06:40
Russian assault on Ukraine continues into fourth day: ‘This is hell.’
05:37
Putin becomes global pariah in the wake of invasion: ‘This is Putin's war, this isn't Russia's war'
09:01
Fmr. Ukrainian Parliament Member on the global impact of Putin's actions: 'It's an attack on the whole Democratic world."