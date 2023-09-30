Rep. Raskin: Dems 'got the vast majority of what we wanted’ in last-minute spending bill

Rep. Jamie Raskin speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the last-minute agreement passing the House to keep the government open for 45 more days with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, and whether Democrats would come to McCarthy’s rescue if the far-right faction of his party should go through with calling a motion to vacate on his speakership. “America cannot buckle under our own pro-Putin extremists who are now something like one-third of the Republican Caucus in the house," Raskin says. "They also want to overthrow Kevin McCarthy so we’ll see how that goes. Some problems that Republicans cause, Republicans have to try and solve themselves.”Sept. 30, 2023