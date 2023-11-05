IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over remarks on Palestine

Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over remarks on Palestine

In a post on X, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., criticized President Biden's response to the Israel-Hamas war, accusing him of backing Israel carrying out "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin reports on the efforts by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to have Tlaib censured.Nov. 5, 2023

