Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over pro-Palestinian remarks

- Now Playing
Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over pro-Palestinian remarks01:43
- UP NEXT
'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting04:16
Republican disarray unabated by election of speaker; party mired in infighting, time-wasting stunts05:24
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall11:05
Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial02:53
Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'01:05
Santos, 'emblem of the chaos that is the Republican-led House,' allowed to stay and lie another day03:27
Bipartisan bill proposes kids-only court to help migrant children01:44
House to vote on proposal to expel Rep. George Santos03:35
GOP Rep. Ken Buck announces he will not run for re-election05:27
Senate confirms Jack Lew as U.S. ambassador to Israel02:39
Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins07:36
'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'01:15
Nicolle: Speaker Johnson 'a walking, talking, breathing, self-righteous laundry list of inconsistencies'12:07
Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit01:49
Harris addresses shootings in Maine: 'It does not have to be this way'01:11
Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order01:50
Full remarks: Mike Johnson speaks after being elected House speaker18:17
Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker00:53
New House Speaker Mike Johnson promises to pass bill to support Israel00:36
- Now Playing
Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces criticism from lawmakers over pro-Palestinian remarks01:43
- UP NEXT
'We know your hearts are broken': Biden pays respects to victims of Lewiston shooting04:16
Republican disarray unabated by election of speaker; party mired in infighting, time-wasting stunts05:24
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall11:05
Donald Trump Jr. returns for second day of testimony in New York trial02:53
Speaker Johnson on Israel aid: 'We cannot waste any time'01:05
Play All