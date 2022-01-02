Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green banned from Twitter for Covid misinformation
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., has been permanently banned from Twitter after repeatedly violating their misinformation policies. De Beaumont Foundation President CEO Dr. Brian Castrucci explains the role that misinformation continues to play in the Covid-19 pandemic.Jan. 2, 2022
