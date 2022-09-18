IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Puerto Rico's power knocked out as Hurricane Fiona approaches

03:35

More than 1.4 million people in Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona inches closer to the island. NBC News' George Solis reports on the storm's conditions and officials' warnings to keep indoors.Sept. 18, 2022

