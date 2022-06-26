IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Protester: ‘My rights should not be a fundraising point for the Democrats’

03:28

Protesters spoke out after receiving a text from President Joe Biden’s administration asking for $15 donation to the Democratic national party after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Protester Zoe Warren called the request “absolutely outrageous.”June 26, 2022

