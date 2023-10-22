Personal stories from family of hostages amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Reporter Danielle Campoamor joins Yasmin Vossoughian with stories from family members of those who have been taken hostage amid the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as those trapped as a result of Israel’s blockade. Campoamor spoke with Loay El-Basyouni whose parents are trapped in Gaza with no food, electricity, or medicine, saying he was just “hoping that he can hear their voice one more time” after he lost contact with them Saturday.Oct. 22, 2023