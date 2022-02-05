Pence speaks out against Trump – so what comes next?
MSNBC Legal Analyst and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her reaction to Pence rebuking Trump as ‘wrong’ for claiming he could overturn the election, as well as the significance of Pence’s potential testimony before the January 6 committee, and the latest developments in their investigation.Feb. 5, 2022
