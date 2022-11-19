IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Over six feet of snow slams western New York, two reported dead from 'cardiac arrest'

03:33

NBC's Marissa Parra reports on the uphill battle western New York residents are facing following the deadly snow storm that dropped over six feet of snow, reporting two people have died of “cardiac events” due to shoveling or snow blowing.Nov. 19, 2022

