Yasmin Vossoughian

NYT: Ron Klain expected to step down as White House chief of staff 

00:29

The New York Times is reporting that White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, is expected to step down from his position following the State of the Union address scheduled for February 7.  Jan. 21, 2023

