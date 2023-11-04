- Now Playing
Nikki Haley pulls out of Florida Freedom Summit due to ‘family issue’02:13
- UP NEXT
Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection05:19
Trump’s ‘grave crimes’: Former conservative judge says MAGA coup disqualifies him from holding office12:18
'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing03:54
House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger07:06
Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade01:39
'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding10:48
Gov. DeSantis: 'I signed a pledge' but Trump conviction would be 'fatal'01:40
DeSantis: '2016 was about America first, this campaign is more about Trump first'07:07
Team Trump looking for 'different type of lawyer' to serve a second term with more loyalty: report07:37
DeSantis denies wearing height-boosting boots as campaign stumbles08:57
Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over08:20
Mark McKinnon: What's the Plan B if Trump is leading Biden next summer?11:39
Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins07:36
Fmr. AG Holder: ‘Nothing’ I would put past Trump to save himself between now and 2024 election08:50
Trump holds lead in 2024 GOP Iowa Race06:30
Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and Haley06:45
Trump confuses Iowa and South Dakota during speech04:26
Bill Barr warns of 'retribution,' 'chaos' in second Trump presidency01:09
Mike Pence suspends his 2024 presidential bid02:51
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley pulls out of Florida Freedom Summit due to ‘family issue’02:13
- UP NEXT
Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection05:19
Trump’s ‘grave crimes’: Former conservative judge says MAGA coup disqualifies him from holding office12:18
'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing03:54
House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger07:06
Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade01:39
Play All