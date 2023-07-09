Nicole Rosenthal on recent anti-trans legislation and the dangers of black-market hormones

On the heels of a Tennessee court's decision to uphold, at least temporarily, the state's ban on gender-affirming care, MSNBC Digital Reporter Nicole Rosenthal speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the repercussions of recent anti-trans legislation and the dangers of black-market hormones for users. "When folks can't find gender-affirming care through medically supervised places, you're going to find it elsewhere."July 9, 2023