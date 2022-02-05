NFL lawsuit sheds light on the organization’s diversity problems
05:43
Share this -
copied
Kavitha Davidson, sportswriter and co-author of ‘Loving Sports When They Didn’t Love You Back,’ joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the recent NFL lawsuit underscoring the diversity problems among head NFL coaches and what’s at stake as allegations of racial discrimination continue to plague the organization.Feb. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine
03:26
January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'
04:00
‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve
04:29
Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr
04:42
Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr
02:35
Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack