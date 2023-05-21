NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida

- Now Playing
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida00:46
- UP NEXT
McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks02:59
GOP-controlled states continue to pass abortion restrictions04:11
Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit02:55
NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 8700:38
Top Trump lawyer leaves his legal team: What it means and what it doesn't07:39
Los Angeles and more cities partner with White House on homelessness04:20
Doris Kearns Goodwin: We've gone way backward in time with these book bans06:57
‘An effort to erase’ and marginalize certain stories: Head of writers group on suing Fla. school district09:44
'It's emotional for me': Claire McCaskill on Sen. Feinstein's health complications05:46
Intel leak suspect caught twice taking notes about classified documents02:09
Puerto Rico looks to strengthen its economy06:12
Padma Lakshmi hopes 'Taste the Nation' makes us curious about our fellow Americans08:25
Supreme Court finds Twitter not liable for aiding terrorists03:32
14th Amendment is an option Biden needs ready on debt, says senator05:40
Mayor Adams: Democrats need to get behind handling border crisis09:25
New York, NJ to unveil brand and logo as host city for FIFA World Cup05:53
Kenny Smith on his new book 'Talk of Champions'08:35
'It was extremely disturbing': Police chief on discovering officer's hate-filled online comments06:32
'This is a huge challenge for me': Sean Hayes on his Broadway return07:09
- Now Playing
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida00:46
- UP NEXT
McCarthy and Biden will meet Monday for debt ceiling talks02:59
GOP-controlled states continue to pass abortion restrictions04:11
Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit02:55
NFL legend Jim Brown dead at 8700:38
Top Trump lawyer leaves his legal team: What it means and what it doesn't07:39
Play All