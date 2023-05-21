IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NAACP issues travel advisory for Florida

The NAACP issued a travel advisory for the state of Florida, claiming the Sunshine State is "openly hostile" to African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. The civil rights organization added their decision comes in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to "erase Black history."May 21, 2023

