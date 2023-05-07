IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Mother on hiding with daughters: 'I was ready to protect anybody in the room'

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

  • Vehicle plows into people near Texas border migrant center leaving multiple dead

    02:01

  • Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Texas mall shooting

    05:05

  •  Texas mall shooting witness: ‘Mental health didn’t fire that gun'

    01:31

  • Nine dead, three in critical condition after shooting at Texas outlet mall

    01:44

  • Texas mall shooting suspect 'neutralized' by officer responding to unrelated call

    01:20

  • Mayorkas speaks in Texas on plan to limit asylum access at border

    02:15

  • A new book looks at Jackie Kennedy's journalism ambitions

    05:36

  • It's about our kids being safe in school: Singer weighs in on gun crisis

    05:11

  • Florida bill seeking to ban Chinese citizens from owning land passes House

    03:53

  • Wisconsin's AG and governor seek to stop state's restrictive abortion law

    06:09

  • Sen. Fetterman: Depression isn't a Dem or GOP issue; it's a human issue

    06:15

  • Luke Russert remembers his father in 'Look for Me There'

    10:48

  • Conservative activist directed fees to Ginni Thomas, urged her name be left off paperwork: WaPo

    09:47

  • Sheeran: 'It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song'

    03:02

  • Sen. Warnock: This is a defining moment; we have to stand up

    08:25

  • FTC chair: A.I. tools can deliver benefits, but we need to be aware of the risks

    05:57

  • Violent crime at historic lows, yet San Francisco struggles with image problem

    10:38

  • Sen. Warnock urges action to stop gun violence

    07:04

Yasmin Vossoughian

Mother on hiding with daughters: 'I was ready to protect anybody in the room'

01:47

Abby Perez describes hiding with her two daughters during the shooting at the Texas outlet mall that left eight people dead.May 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Mother on hiding with daughters: 'I was ready to protect anybody in the room'

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

  • Vehicle plows into people near Texas border migrant center leaving multiple dead

    02:01

  • Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Texas mall shooting

    05:05

  •  Texas mall shooting witness: ‘Mental health didn’t fire that gun'

    01:31

  • Nine dead, three in critical condition after shooting at Texas outlet mall

    01:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All